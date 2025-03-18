Top class women's road race cycling back in Melton on Sunday

Top class cycle road racing returns to the roads of Melton and East Leicestershire on Sunday with the ninth edition of the ANEXO/CAMS-sponsored Women’s CiCLE Classic and the 11th Junior Men’s CiCLE Classic.

Once again the continued popularity of the events, forming the first round of the British Cycling National Road Arace series for both categories, sees over 110 Junior Men and 120 Elite Women entered for these unique events featuring on and off road sections during their 100 plus kilometre routes over the most challenging roads in the area.

The Junior Men start the day off at 9.30am from Sherrard Street in Melton’s town centre and arrive back there to finish at around noon.

It is then their turn of the Elite Women who are flagged away at 2pm and are expected to finish at the same location around 4.30.

Both will cover the same course taking in four categorised climbs at Cold Overton, Burrough on the Hill, and finally two ascents of Cuckoo Hill before descending Burton Road and entering the finish straight in Sherrard Street via Mill Lane and Regent Road.

“This year alterations to the usual course, and particularly the usual run in to the finish line have been necessary owing to ongoing road works in and around Melton,” explained race director Coilin Clews.

“Whilst this work has prevented the Men’s international CiCLE Classic ending in the town this year, we are pleased that although the initial passage on the town before the finish proper has been ruled out, the town is still able to host these two lesser, yet important events once again.”

In addition to the handsome cash award of £1000 and the winner’s trophy sponsored by Dame Laura Kenny, this year’s winner of the Women’s race will also take home the large pork pie donated by ‘Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe’ that the race has become synonymous with and so aptly symbolises what Melton is World renowned for.

Previous winners of the Women’s race are like a whose who of British Olympic and World Champions such as Katie Archibald and Neah Evans and similarly the Junior race has amongst its winners, riders such as James Shaw and Josh Tarling who are now making their names on the World stage of cycling in the highest profile events in Europe.

Evans returns to the race again in 2025, but as a team mate of 2024 winner Eluned King who wears No.1 and, if successful again, would be the first woman to win the race twice.

Although both have strong support from their Handsling-Alba Development team from Scotland they face stiff competition from a field of 116 listed for the event.

Whoever wins, as ever they will be worthy winners as the CiCLE Classic course is possible the ultimate challenge of the year in domestic cycle road racing.

Additional sponsorship wis provided by Schwalbe UK, Pearces Jewellers who sponsor the team award, and on this occasion Ribble Cycles who will sponsor the Queen and King of the Bergs (Climbers) competition within both races which will be contested over the major climbs at Burrough on the Hill, Cold Overton and Cuckoo Hill, the latter to be ascended twice in quick succession shortly before the finish in Melton.