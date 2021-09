Three book places in two-day Summer Final at Lake View

Jimmy Aley.

Jimmy Aley was the winner at Sunday's Middy MX Luggage Summer Qualifier at Lake View Fishery.

While he finished in first, second-place Ken Daws was the third competitor to book his place in this month's two-day final - to be held on September 18 and 19 - this week.

Results (Canal, River and Stream Lakes): 1 Jimmy Aley (LVS), 71-06-00, peg 1, Stream; 2. Ken Daws, 69-04-00, peg 9, Stream - qualified; 3 Jack Danby (Dynamite Baits) 61-02-00, peg 17, River; 4 Baz Bright (Drennan/RAF), 54-13-00, peg 17, Canal; 5 Steve Haywood (LVS), 54-12-00, peg 12, Canal; 6 Paul Taylor (LVS), 51-15-00, peg 1, River; 7 Mike Tyrer (LVS), 44-10-00, peg 15, Canal; 8 Andy Searle (LVS) 41-14-00, peg 1, Canal; 9 Joey Griffin (LVS), 41-13-00, peg 10, River; 10 Pete Taylor (Burts Baits), 40-14-00, peg 30, Canal, Golden Bait Voucher Winner; 11 Bob Greenbury (Drennan), 40-13-00, peg 6, Canal; 12 Steve Nattrass (Burts Baits), 39-02-00, peg 17, Stream; 13 Rob Growcock (LVS), 37-09-00, peg 20, River; 14 Keith Daws, 34-14-00, peg 20, Canal; 15 Dave White (LVS), 34-13-00, peg 27, Canal; 16 Dave Smith (LVS), 33-05-00, peg 7, River; 17 Rich Mazur (LVS), 30-07-00, peg 13, Stream; 18 Sean Huggins, 30-02-00, peg 4, River; 19 Steven Robinson, 27-13-00, peg 13, River; 20 Pete Exton (LVS), 25-04-00, peg 20, Stream; 21 Dean Clare, 24-01-00, peg 6, Stream; 22 Sean Grewcock (LVS), 22-03-00, peg 24, Canal; 23 Lee Butler, 18-04-00, peg 4, Stream; 24. Simon Pickup, DNW, peg 9, Canal.

Saturday's qualifier saw Andy Birkin book his place in the with a first-place finish.

Results (Canal, Marina and Lagoon Lakes): 1 Andy Birkin, 103-02-00, peg 22, Marina, qualified; 2 Scott Robinson(Mill Tackle), 98-00-00, peg 14, Marina; 3 Carl Sutton (LVS), 75-04-00, peg 7, Lagoon; 4 Bob Greenbury (Drennan), 73-09-00, peg 17, Canal; 5 Jack Danby (Dynamite Baits), 71-13-00, peg 15, Lagoon; 6 Jon Baker (LVS), 70-00-00, peg 30, Canal; 7 Sean Huggins, 69-08-00, peg 5, Marina; 8 Danny Higgins (Dynamite/Tackle Shack), 680-09-00, peg 1, Marina; 9 Brian Nicholls, 56-07-00, peg 18, Marina; 10 Paul Taylor (LVS), 54-11-00, peg 22, Lagoon; 11 Chris Hale (LVS), 48-03-00, peg 20, Lagoon, Golden Bait Voucher Winner; 12 Sam Allen (Mill Tackle), 48-02-00, peg 13, Canal; 13 Aaron Braithwaite, 47-08-00, peg 5, Canal; 14 Dave Smith (LVS)< 46-00-00, peg 10, Canal; 15 Steve Ward (LVS), 42-15-00, peg 12, Marina; 16 Steve Nattrass (Burts Baits), 42-10-00, peg 24, Canal; 17 Rich Mazur (LVS), 39-10-00, peg 15, Canal; 18 Mark Fox, 31-11-00, peg 20, Canal; 19 Steve Haywood (LVS), 29-06-00, peg 3, Canal; 20 Pete Exton (LVS), 25-03-00, peg 9, Marina; 21 Lee Parker, 23-08-00, peg 10, Lagoon; 22 Steve Bentley, DNW, peg 4, Lagoon; 23 Geoff Grant, DNW, peg 25, Lagoon; 24 Joey Griffin, DNW, peg 8, Canal; 25 Steve Davies, DNW, peg 27, Canal; 26 Gary Watred, DNW, peg 25, Marina.

Last Wednesday's qualifier saw Chris Toon earn his place in the final, finishing 11th over all.

Baz Bright was the overall winner.