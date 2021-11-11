Third-generation jockey Sophie Jones celebrates first race win

Sophie Jones.

Jockey Sophie Jones has recently recorded her first victory - and now she’s hoping for another.

The 23-year-old - a third generation jockey - will ride at Kempton tomorrow, eager for history to repeat itself.

Sophie recorded the first race win of her career riding Bomb Squad at the Surrey course on October 20, much to the delight of her family.

Grandad Richard Jones, from Waltham on the Wolds, and dad David Jones are both former jump jockeys while mum Cathy’s career has been in racing.

Former St Francis Primary School and John Ferneley College student Sophie went into racing after leaving education at 16, working for three-time Champion Jockey Richard Hughes for three years.

After returning to the area she worked for Mick Appleby at Oakham, having her first six rides for him.

Sophie has since moved to Lambourn where she’s works with trainer Stan Moore, finishing second in her first ride for him on Bomb Squad and winning her ninth ride for his stables.