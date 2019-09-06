Thai boxing star Iman Barlow set for final Melton fight?

Iman Barlow could fight in Melton for the final time next month when the Assassins Muay Thai hold their latest hometown show.

The global Thai boxing star will once again top the bill at the market Tavern, in Melton, on Saturday, October 12, when she takes on five-time world Muay Thai champion Cindy Silvestre, of France.

Five-time world champin Cindy Silvestre heads to Melton from her Paris home EMN-190409-105513001

The Pretty Killer will be defending her WTKA world title against the Parisian 25-year-old who has 84 bouts to her name.

And if it is to be the final show for her loyal Melton fanbase, she intends to sign off with a knockout performance.

Dad and coach Mark Barlow said: “I think this will be Iman’s last fight in Melton, probably the last in the UK, as she is expected to sign a fight contract that will not let her fight on home shows again.

“So it may be the last time to watch Iman fight in Melton Mowbray.”

Also on the card is local favourite Michael Farrow who will be looking to make it three fights and three wins.

His opponent, Sean Callaghan, hails from the biggest gym in the Midlands, the K-Star, in Birmingham.

Tickets are on sale from any Assassin fighter, Nicko’s Fish Bar, or via the Assassins Muay Thai Facebook page.