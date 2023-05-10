Teams’ rain pain as cricket fixtures are hit

Action from the one Belvoir second XI match to have been played so far. Photo: Belvoir CC.

​So far, very few have been able to do so, with rain affecting the majority of scheduled matches so far having been cancelled, but there will be hope of play this weekend when the forecast looks to be a little better.

Among those frustrated have been Belvoir, whose first team are yet to play at all after seeing their first game cancelled last weekend. They are now scheduled to host Plumtree on Saturday in the South Notts League Division A, their opponents having seen two games cancelled so far.

Belvoir’s second XI saw their only match so far abandoned on April 29, and they now prepare to travel to Bramcote on Saturday.

Leicestershire & Rutland League Premier Division newcomers Syston Town have also been thwarted in their attempts to get under way.

All three of their league games so far have been cancelled, as was Premier League T20 Cup clash at Loughborough Town on Bank Holiday Monday.

Last season’s Division One champions will now hope to host Rothley Park on Saturday, while Syton’s second XI go to Lutteworth in Division Three East having also been unable to play so far.

One side who have managed to get games in have been Barkby United in the Leicestershire & Rutland League Division One, but they've been defeated in all three of their encounters so far.

Last weekend they were put in to bat at Lutterworth and made 126-7 from their reduced 20 overs, opener Steve Flowers top scoring with an impressive 52 from 38 balls.

In reply, Lutterworth’s Joe Hack hit an even more astonishing 94 off just 34 deliveries, including seven fours and nine sixes, that being key to his side easing to victory in the 12th over.

Barkby had more luck in the Village Cup competition on Sunday when they beat Newton Linford in the East Midlands Group 11.

