Syston BC's Pauline Wright collects Champion of Champions trophy

Pauline Wright with sponsor Chris Meynell.

Members of Syston Bowling Club paid tribute to the winners of the 2021 series of club competitions.

Club president Derek Renshaw welcomed members and special guests and club patrons Chris Meynell and wife Cathy.

Once again, for the fifth year running, the Champion of Champions Trophy, sponsored by Chris Meynell and Family Independent Funeral Directors, was won by a lady.

On this occasion the 2020 Ladies’ Champion Pauline Wright was crowned following her impressive success against 2020 Men’s Champion Derek Renshaw.

The Mick Hughes Men’s 4-Woods Club Championship was presented to Martin Warner.

Very impressively, both Ladies’ 4-Woods and 2-Woods Singles Trophies were won by Marilyn Wood.

The Syston Town News sponsored trophy for 2-Wood Triples was presented to Mick Pipes, Martin Warner and Pauline Wright.

Other competition winners were as follows: Men’s 2-Woods Singles - Derek Renshaw; Maidens 4-Woods Singles - Gary Kilbourne; Anita Lowder 4 Woods Pairs - Tyler Johnston and Ken Renshaw; Warner Trophy Aussie 4-Woods Pairs - Tyler Johnson and Pauline Wright; Triples - Colin Grimes, Martin Warner and Kate Williams.