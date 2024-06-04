Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stilton Striders Running Club members were among the golds in the Swithland Six - the sixth race in the Leicestershire Road Running League on Sunday.

In all, 32 members represented the Striders in a strong field of 703 runners.

All of them completed the six mile race in very strong times, with many achieving varying county standards.

Richard Pearson was the first Stilton Strider back, finishing in an impressive 10th position overall in 33 minutes 33 seconds and gaining a Gold Standard.

Stilton Striders' contingent at the Swithland Six race.

Mark Tyler finished in 42 minutes 10 seconds, placing seventh in his M55 age category and achieving his third Gold Standard in the series so far.

Vicki Lowe placed fourth in her F55 age category in a time of 47 minutes 50 seconds, achieving her second Gold Standard in the series to date.

Striders also had Silver Standards for Andy Mackay, Daryl Boyce, Rhiannon Baxter, Kurt Wilson, Nicola Taylor and Vanessa Walker, also placing fifth in her F65 age group.

Bronze standards were achieved by James Sutton, Lewis Hyde, Joe Foster, Mark Preston with a PB, John Houghton taking four minutes off last year's time, Mike Williams, Ian Cradock, after completing an epic bike ride around the Netherlands, and Chris Genes also placing fifth in his M70 age group.