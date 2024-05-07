Watch more of our videos on Shots!

First club member back was Dan Kelly in an elite time of 2hrs 51 mins, followed by Jamie Dean completing his first marathon in 3hrs 42mins, Greeba Heard in 3hrs 46mins, John Houghton in 3hrs 55mins and Emily Howett, also completing her first marathon in 4hrs 7mins.

Not only did they complete the marathon in impressive times but also raised over a whopping £12,000 between their charities.

Other club marathon achievers included Julie Ashby, who completed her first Marathon in Manchester in a great time of 4hr 2mins.

Stilton Striders members at this year's London Marathon.