Stilton Striders back Vista charity

Andy Nicholls (SSRC treasurer and guide runner) handing over a cheque for £247 to Jane MacNaughton representing Vista, with Leigh Pick on the left.

On Saturday members of Stilton Striders Running Club travelled the short distance to Watermead Park to participate in their weekly parkrun event.

Saturday’s event was special as it was to highlight visually impaired runners (where runners run with the support of a guide to assist them and make it possible for them to compete).

Each year when the club complete their successful Stilton 7 road race 50 per cent of the bottom line surplus is always donated to a local charity.

This year the club have chosen Vista, a Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland-based charity that works with people with sight loss and their families.