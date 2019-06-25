Stilton Strider crowned county champ as summer series begins

Have your say

On Sunday, 18 Stilton Striders joined nearly 800 runners at the Prestwold 10k, marking the start of the five-race Leicestershire Road Running Summer League series.

This event, hosted by Barrow Running Club, started and finished at the driving centre where the first three kilometres were run on the race track.

The race moved onto the undulating lanes connecting Wymeswold and Hoton before returning to the driving centre for a fast finish.

First home for Stilton was John Robinson (40min 29secs) followed by the energetic Davide Figo (41.39).

Simon Dolphin-Rowlands ran an impressive personal best over this distance of 42.11, while Ian Drage (43.11) just edged out first Stilton lady Nicola Taylor (44.19) and Mark Ashmore (44.35).

In another close tussle, Mike Williams (46.30) found form again on his return to racing after a break, finishing just in front of Julie Bass (46.51).

Julie not only picked up her prize for first overall Vet Lady 60, she was also presented with her trophy as vet ladies’ 60 champion in the league’s Spring Series.

Next in was Vicki Lowe (47.07) and Robert Mee (49.21), ahead of debutant Don Ainsclough (50.02) who is determined to break 50 minutes next time out.

Chris Genes (50.31) and Matt Daniel (50.34) were just ahead of another debutant Bruno Torre (51.46), while David Hall (50.54) posted another excellent time in his age category, as did Vanessa Walker (56.49).

Retuning after a short injury lay-off, Anne Craddock (58.44) was pleased to get under the hour mark, with Emma Hope (63.07) adding to the team’s score.

The next league race is the Joy Camm 5 on July 31.

Over the next two weeks, 21 members of the club start a busy schedule of races and are competing in the Nottingham Grand Prix Series held over 10 days.

It incorporates four-mile, five-mile, 5k and 10k races and most will then go straight into the Whissendine 6.