Stilton 7 set for return

The Stilton 7 will return.

The ever-popular ever popular Stilton 7 road race will return following an enforced two-year break.

The event, organised by Stilton Striders Running Club, will be held on Saturday, February 27, from 10.30am.

This road race, which has been on hold due to Covid restrictions, is the first in a series of seven races across Leicestershire forming the Leicestershire Road Running League (LRRL) and is only open to clubs that are affiliated to LRRL.

As this is the first competitive LRRL race of the season there will be 550 of the county’s best male and female road runners entered.

They shall line up at the start just outside The Stut on Asfordby Hill.

The route is a tough and challenging two lap route with the runners first heading along Welby Road and then turning left down and up past Welby Church for the first tough uphill section.

At the top they turn left with a steady downward stretch towards Asfordby Valley when they then take on the second challenging hill back up past the school and turning again onto Welby Lane.

They then start the second loop before finishing outside The Stut, a total of seven miles.

There are plenty of vantage points for spectators to watch the event.

SSRC have notified residents in the area of the event and any potential impact due to pedestrians and vehicles in the vicinity of the start/finish areas.