Stevens destroys Hop record

Hoby Hop winners Tim Hartley and Juliet Potter.

But this year race saw 57 runners make their way to the start line, including last year’s champions Tim Hartley and Juliet Potter.

Runners from as far away as Cornwall, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire also started this year race.

As the race started it was already clear that the junior course record which had stood for three years was likely to go as Dylan Stevens, of Newquay, crossed the line in 33.07, some seven-and-a-half minutes faster than the previous record.

He was also the first junior to finish in the top three males, beating his dad Paul Stevens into fifith place.

Coming in just ahead of Dylan was last year’s champions Tim Hartley and Juliet Potter, who both narrowly missed out on lowering their own course records.

Graham Hodgson became the first male Desford Strider to finish in the top 20 (12th) since 2018.

The wait was now on to see who would lift the male and female team prizes and first local.

The first local was won by Hoby’s Jack Harvey, with both team prizes being won by Wreake Runners.

Organisers said: “A massive thank you to everyone who made this year event run so smoothly from our brilliant local marshalls to our refreshments, on the day teams, sponsors, promoters and runners without you this event would not go ahead.”