Sophie Hahn targeting Paralympic gold
Former Melton student plots victory in Tokyo...
Sophie Hahn will be looking to retain her Paralympic gold medal on Saturday.
The T3 100m sprinter will be competing at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium, and the 24-year-old appears to be in relaxed mood.
“Training is going well and I’m enjoying life in the athletes’ village,” she wrote on Twitter this week.
Hahn - a former Brooksby Melton College student, who has cerebral palsy - made her Paralympics debut in Brazil five years ago, winning gold in the 100m and silver in the 4x100m relay.
Watching London 2012 encouraged Hahn to take up athletics.
Since then she has not looked back, becoming a five time World champion and five time European champion.