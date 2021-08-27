Sophie Hahn targeting Paralympic gold

Sophie Hahn. Photo: Getty Images

Sophie Hahn will be looking to retain her Paralympic gold medal on Saturday.

The T3 100m sprinter will be competing at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium, and the 24-year-old appears to be in relaxed mood.

“Training is going well and I’m enjoying life in the athletes’ village,” she wrote on Twitter this week.

Hahn - a former Brooksby Melton College student, who has cerebral palsy - made her Paralympics debut in Brazil five years ago, winning gold in the 100m and silver in the 4x100m relay.

Watching London 2012 encouraged Hahn to take up athletics.