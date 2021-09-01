Sophie Hahn strikes Paralympics gold in Tokyo - in pictures

‘Proud’ Sophie Hahn has become a double Paralympic champion - and equalled her own world record.

The 24-year-old former Brooksby Melton College student won gold in the T38 100m on Saturday, despite being run close by Darian Faisury Jimenez Sanchez.

The Colombian broke Hahn’s Paralympic record of 12.54 seconds in the heats. However, Hahn equalled her own world record of 12.38 in her heat, clocking 12.43 seconds in the final.

“So proud to be a double Paralympic champion,” said Hahn who won gold at Rio 2016. “Thank you for all the messages of support I really do appreciate them all.

“Thank you to my amazing team who have been on this journey with me.

“I came here to win the gold medal, and although I was pushed all the way, I did it.”

