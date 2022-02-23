Slater weather's the storm after Whirlwind experience at Jackson's

Brian Slater, left, who beat Karl Barratt in the monthly pool competition

It was back to reality at Jackson’s lounge as three of the players who had taken on Jimmy White at the club the previous week got back into their stride for the monthly pool competition.

And the experience of playing the Whirlwind may well have paid off as both finalists - Brian Slater and Karl Barratt - had been in the line-up to challenge the snooker legend.

The pair topped their groups with Brian going on to beat Andrew Swann 3-1 in one semi-final and Karl beating Jamie Ingham 3-2 in the other.

In a close final Brian edged past Karl 4-3 to take the spoils.