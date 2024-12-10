Sixth place finish for Melton skeleton bob star Amelia Coltman in Germany

Melton skeleton bob star Amelia Coltman was again in fine form with a sixth-placed finish in Round Four of the BMW IBSF World Cup Skeleton Series in Altenberg, Germany, last Friday.

Adverse weather conditions due to heavy snowfall saw the women’s race reduced to one run rather than the usual two and a delayed start, with Coltman making the wider podium for GB with her sixth-place finish.

Coltman, who won the opening race of the season in PyeongChang last month, finished in a time of 1.01.88, 0.33 seconds shy of Olympic Champion Hannah Neise in the bronze medal position.

Germany’s 2023 World Champion Suzanne Kreher took silver 0.20 seconds behind and Belgium’s Kim Meylemans was the race winner.

Amelia Coltman - Sixth place in Germany.

Tabby Stoecker was 10th in 1.01.97 and Freya Tarbit, who led the World Cup rankings heading into the race in Germany, could only finish 21st but she still sits third in the overall season standings.

Stoecker is seventh and Coltman is now ninth overall as she continues to chase a place in the GB team for the 2026 Winter Olympics, which is being hosted by the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

Coltman had begun her new campaign in PyeongChang by claiming her first ever World Cup medal at the home of Great Britain's triple Olympic triumph in 2018.

The next World Cup skeleton action is in Sigulda, Latvia on Friday 13th December, before they take a break for the festive season.

For Meylemans, European Champion, silver medallist at the 2024 World Championships and second overall in the 2024 World Cup, it was her first victory in the IBSF World Cup.

Sara Roderick of the USA celebrated her first top 10 finish of the winter with a ninth place finish.

A total of 33 athletes from 16 nations competed in this latest race of the 2024/25 IBSF World Cup season.

In the overall IBSF World Cup 2024/25 standings, Hannah Neise (796 points) took the lead at the halfway point of the season after four of eight races.

Janine Flock (Austria, 730) is second, ahead of GB's Freya Tarbit, who started the race in the yellow leader's jersey, finished 21st in Altenberg.