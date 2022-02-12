Sign up for all the fun of Thrussington run

The Thrussington Fun Run is returning

Like many community events, the pandemic meant that the Thrussington Fun Run couldn’t go ahead last year.

But the race is back on and there will be many runners thrilled at the prospect of negotiating the course’s undulating terrain, stream crossings and hay bales again on Saturday, March 12, from 2pm.

In previous years the race has seen in excess of 300 runners of all ages and abilities competing.

Now in its 12th year, the race is known, not only for its great course, but also the fantastic atmosphere, bringing the whole community together.

Held over five races, it gives an opportunity for those as young as two years (accompanied by an adult) to those in their twilight years to compete.

For some, this may be their first running event.

For the more seasoned runner, and those representing running clubs across Leicestershire and beyond, the course will be competitive, testing and very challenging.

Younger entrants will complete one lap of the three-quarter mile course, secondary school students and adults complete two laps.

Trophies are up for grabs in all races, including for school team, family team, veteran and running club.

There are medals for all finishers and post-race treats and a welcome brew, pasties and cake can be enjoyed at the village hall.

In previous years sponsorship has contributed greatly towards the cost of the event, resulting in £2,000 being raised for charity in 2020.

This year, organisers are extremely grateful to sponsors; SIX, Ginsters, Wreake Valley Craftsman and also Mr and Mrs Rudkin for the use of the field.

This year the event hopes to raise money for two worthy causes, Thrussington Church Save the Tower fund and the Thrussington Parents, Teachers and Friends Association (PTFA)

Early bird entry offers are available at £5 per person, then costing £7 after March 1, with entries closing on March 10.