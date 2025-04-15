Sigma Sports again backing Classic Sportive for local cyclists

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sigma Sports has renewed its sponsorship of the 2025 CiCLE Classic Sportive which takes to the local roads on Saturday, 26th April.

Starting and finishing at the Sigma Sports store in Oakham, cycling enthusiasts will once again be able to test themselves on the same course the day before the 20th edition of the Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic race.

Known for its mix of farm tracks and gravel sectors, riders are able to opt for either the 100 kilometre or 50 kilometre route, taking in some of Rutland’s beautiful countryside.

Sigma Sports ambassador, former road racing cyclist and presenter Matt Stephens will also participate in the Sportive this year and host the rider's briefing before everyone sets off.

Stephens raced the first edition 20 years ago, in 2005, taking the third spot on the podium, and said: “I am excited to head back to the CiCLE Classic, challenge myself on these roads again and explore how the event has developed.

With the likes of Mark Cavendish, Peter Sagan, and Mads Pedersen on its start line over the years, it is also offering a stage for emerging talents to shine.

James McEuen, CEO at Sigma Sports, the UK’s premium road, gravel and triathlon retailer, added: “We are proud to be a headline sponsor of the CiCLE Classic Sportive for the third consecutive year. As a business, we’re committed to giving back to the sport and inspiring all ages to tackle the demanding roads of one of the UK’s last remaining UCI races.”

There will be feed stations throughout the course stocked with nutrition, replenishments and mechanics.

A pizza and refreshment van will be located at the finish.

All attendees will receive a Sigma Sports goodie bag, including a 10% discount voucher at the end of the event for any in-store purchase that weekend. The Sigma Sports store will also host ‘Classico’, a vintage cycling exhibition on the Saturday and Sunday.

