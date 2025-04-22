Rutland International CiCLE Classic cycling race hits the local roads again on Sunday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cycling fans will turn out in large numbers this weekend as the Rutland International CiCLE Classic hits the local roads on Sunday.

For the first time in over 20 years of existence the race will both start and finish in Oakham town centre.

Continuing major road works around Melton have required the organisers to race against time to revise the race route avoiding the race’s usual finish in Melton town centre.

So, sponsored jointly for the third year running by Sigma Sports and Schwalbe UK, the race reaches new roads in and around Oakham and Britain’s smallest county.

A previous edition of the CiCLE Classic in action.

However, its unique character involving taking in the harshest terrain and farm tracks that the area can offer will be unchanged as will its ‘Belgian Classic’ style atmosphere.

Covering 177 kms in total and taking the international field of 176 riders around just four and a half hours to complete, the event is set to be the biggest ever and compensation for the disappointment of the race’s forced cancellation just 12 months ago owing to severe flooding over most of the course.

The popularity of the event remains high with teams from the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Ireland and for the very first time Italy will face the best British domestic riders which include a Great Britain team comprising current Olympic and World Champions.

Race director Colin Clews said: “This year the race enters uncharted territory with the finish in Oakham, but it is a challenge which we feel will be very much worth the effort with Rutland County Council offering strong moral support to the event.

“A craft and food fair will be active in Oakham all through race day and we hope that more spectators than ever will come out to support the event and associated activities.

“There will inevitably be significant traffic disruption in and around Oakham particularly between 3pm and 4pm when the race finishes.

“However, we would ask for anyone who may be potentially inconvenienced by the race to plan their routes and timing of their travel accordingly.”

Between those hours the centre of Oakham from the level crossing, through to the Burley Road / Burley Parkway Island and the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial, will be completely closed to traffic to ensure the safety of the race competitors and public alike.

Now the longest ever running international one day cycle road race in the UK, the race each year brings to the area international competitors and spectators from Europe and beyond, and with it considerable economic benefit to the area over the weekend of the race and its associated sportif rides.

Clews continued; “For the race to be based totally in Rutland for the first time presents a wonderful opportunity for the people of Rutland and local businesses to benefit from event and we hope that along with villages like Owston and Wymondham, that the race passes through many times on its route, that the atmosphere on the day in Oakham can be like a local carnival.”

Approximate timings along the route which will also be accompanied with rolling road closures are: Oakham START 11am, Wymondham 11.20am-12.15pm, Ashwell 12.20pm, Oakham 12.30pm, Cold Overton 12.45pm, Somerby/Owston/Burrough 12.50-2.30pm, Stapleford 2.45pm, Wymondham 3pm, Market Overton 3.05pm, Cottesmore 3.10pm, Ashwell 3.20pm, Burley on the Hill 3.25pm, Oakham FINISH 3.35pm.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​