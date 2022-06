Sport news.

Trained by Graham Holland and owned by greyhound enthusiast Dave Firmager, of Melton Mowbray, Romeo Magico beat 9/4 favourite Kildare when stopping the clock at 28.95 seconds – an average speed of 38.63 miles-per-hour.

Outsider of the six-strong field, Mickys Barrett, finished third at Towcester while Priceless Jet, Hello Hammond and Savana Beau filled fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.