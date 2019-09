Records go at Melton Mowbray Swimming Club sprint champs

Have your say

More than 200 personal bests were clocked and records tumbled as Melton Mowbray Swimming Championships held their 50m Sprint Championships.

The opening gala of the season drew a turnout of more than 100 swimmers who produced some superb swimming skills.

All entrants were able to compete in all four strokes over 50m, with nine new championship records set.

Many young swimmers were competing for the first time and showed some great technique, while the senior swimmers impressed with speed and skills.

In the 50 freestyle, three swimmers dipped under 26 seconds for the boys, Will Graham taking the honours in 24.84secs, closely followed by Josh Tapsell (25.41) and Tom Rochelle (25.86).

And for the girls, Beth Walker clocked an impressive 28.84secs.

Juniors Chiara Reedha and Miles Willetts both had a great meet, taking gold in all four events.

Medallists by age group

50m Backstroke – 10 Yrs/U (girls) 1 Chiara Reedha, 2 Evie Coburn, 3 Jessica Tuckwell; (boys) 1 Miles Willetts, 2 Stanley Hey, 3 Ben England. 11/12 Yrs (girls) 1 Jess Tomblin, 2 Amy Willetts, 3 Charlotte Byron; (boys) 1 Adam Desira, 2 Ethan Keen, 3 Reuben Taylor. 13/14 Yrs (girls) 1 Kate Parker, 2 Evie Sheridan, 3 Zoe Nicholls; (boys) 1 Adam Drew, 2 Ben Nutter, 3 Benedict Pater. 15/16 Yrs (girls) 1 Imogen Lindsey, 2 Beth-Rheanna Gibson, 3 Beth Walker; (boys) 1 George Peberdy, 2 Tom Rochelle, 3 Charlie Sharpe. 17/O Yrs (girls) 1 Jasmin Burton, 2 Lucy Dilkes, 3 Fleur Ellingworth; (boys) 1 Will Graham, 2 Josh Tapsell, 3 Will Brighty.

50m Breaststroke – 10 Yrs/U (girls) 1 Chiara Reedha, 2 Emma Breag, 3 Anna Sheridan; (boys) 1 Miles Willetts, 2 Ben England, 3 James Ward; 11/12 Yrs (girls) 1 Amy Willetts, 2 Charlotte Byron, 3 Jess Tomblin; (boys) 1 Ethan Keen, 2 Albert Misiuda, 3 Adam Desira. 13/14 Yrs (girls) 1 Zoe Nicholls, 2 Eleanor Taylor, 3 Kate Parker; (boys) 1 Benedict Pater, 2 Adam Drew, 3 George Hayward. 15/16 Yrs (girls) 1 Beth Walker, 2 Imogen Lindsey, 3 Brooke England; (boys) 1 Tom Rochelle, 2 George Peberdy, 3 Alex Warrington. 17/O Yrs (girls) 1 Clarice Ellingworth, 2 Fleur Ellingworth, 3 Jasmin Burton; (boys) 1 Will Brighty, 2 Will Graham, 3 Josh Tapsell.

50 Butterfly – 10 Yrs/U (girls) 1 Chiara Reedha, 2 Scarlet Tait, 3 Evie Coburn; (boys) 1 Miles Willetts, 2 Dan Bridgeman, 3 Ben England. 11/12 Yrs (girls) 1 Amy Willetts, 2 Jess Tomblin, 3 Ellie Peberdy; (boys) 1 Adam Desira, 2 Albert Misiuda, 3 Reuben Taylor. 13/14 Yrs (girls) 1 Kate Parker, 2 Ella Clark, 3 Zoe Nicholls; (girls) 1 Adam Drew, 2 Benedict Pater, 3 Ben Nutter. 15/16 Yrs (girls) 1 Beth Walker, 2 Imogen Lindsey, 3 Brooke England; (boys) 1 Tom Rochelle, 2 George Peberdy, 3 Charlie Sharpe. 17/O Yrs (girls) 1 Lucy Dilkes, 2 Jasmin Burton, 3 Clarice Ellingworth; (boys) 1 Will Graham, 2 Josh Tapsell, 3 Will Brighty.

50m Freestyle – 10 Yrs/U (girls) 1 Chiara Reedha, 2 Evie Coburn, 3 Jessica Tuckwell; (boys) 1 Miles Willetts, 2 Stanley Hey, 3 Ben England. 11/12 Yrs (girls) 1 Jess Tomblin, 2 Amy Willetts, 3 Sara Bruckner; (boys) 1 Ethan Keen, 2 Adam Desira, 3 Albert Misiuda. 13/14 Yrs (girls) 1 Ella Clark, 2 Eleanor Taylor, 3 Kate Parker; (boys) 1 Adam Drew, 2 Benedict Pater, 3 Ben Nutter. 15/16 Yrs (girls) 1 Beth Walker, 2 Imogen Lindsey, 3 Beth-Rheanna Gibson; (boys) 1 Tom Rochelle, 2 Charlie Sharpe, 3 George Peberdy. 17/O Yrs (girls) 1 Clarice Ellingworth, 2 Jasmin Burton, 3 Fleur Ellingworth; (boys) 1 Will Graham, 2 Josh Tapsell, 3 Will Brighty.

Club Records – Ivy Brown (7yr 50m breaststroke) 1min 11.11secs; Milen Merritt (7yr 50m butterfly) 1min 03.20secs; George Kent (7yr 50m freestyle) 54.10secs, (7yr 50m breaststroke) 1min 07.15secs, (7yr 50m backstroke) 1min 03.60secs. Scarlett Tait (8yrs 50m backstroke) 49.60secs, (8yrs 50m butterfly) 48.90secs. Will Graham (18yrs 50m backstroke) 29.19secs. Josh Tapsell (19-24 yrs 50m backstroke) 29.56secs.