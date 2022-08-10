Chase Sharpe after his victory.

The 11-year-old is competing in two championships this year, the SSS (Stretton Sprint Series) and the UK Kart Series. He is currently leading both championships.

The UK Plate consisted of three heats and a final, for which Chase started in second position with instructions to follow the leader home which would be enough to clinch the UK Plate.

However, being the racer he is, Chase had things all under control and over the final six laps picked a spot, went for first place and got it.

Chase Sharpe crosses the finishing line to win the race.

He held the chasing pack off for two laps and took the chequered flag for the race win, fastest lap and the Cadet Extreme UK Plate, which he can now run instead of his race number for a year.