Quilter top rod as Lake View Vets make the most of Lagoon

Martin Quilter was the final winner from peg six, where he had 51lbs taken on maggot close in fishing dead depth.

He was just ahead of Mick West fishing peg three, where he caught down the track ending with 50lbs.

Graham Statham was the eventual section winner from peg 15 with 45lbs just ahead of Mick Hempstock with 44lbs.

On serpent on golden peg 17 Brian Nicholls was unlucky not to take the match having lost some good sized carp.

He did win the lake with 40lbs which was some consolation.

Roy Toulson was second with 37lbs from peg 20 where he had smaller F1's.

Pete Sisson won the other section from peg 13 with just 29lbs.

Weights were down on normal levels and Stream fished better than river for a change last Wednesday.

Andy Parker, fishing peg 4, found fish late on using the jigger close in, and won the match with ease taking 62lbs to the scales.

Opposite on peg 16 Martin Quilter took some good sized F1's from the margins and took second overall with 50lbs exactly.

The other section on stream went to Roy Toulson on peg 11 where he had a decent mirror on the whistle finishing with 35lbs.

On river Dave Knott took the lake from peg 20 where he had 39lbs of F1's and silvers.