​Promotion joy at Belvoir Tennis Club

Some of Belvoir Ladies' first team's promotion-winning squad.

​It marks a remarkable campaign for the small club, based in Hose in the Vale of Belvoir.

The Ladies first team, captained by Julia Young, sealed promotion to the Leicestershire County Summer Ladies Doubles Division One for the first time in the club's history.

Squad: Fran Hansford, Reinette Boucher, Julia Young, Jo Goodberry, Fiona Beale, Carolyn Park, Emma Atkins, Dru Redman, Penni Wray, Linda White and Wendy Bland.

Some of Belvoir Ladies 2s' squad.

The BVTC Ladies second team, captained by Penni Wray, will play in Division Three. Their squad includes Jo Buxton, Lucy Paine, Helen Towns, Penni Wray, Fiona Beale, Wendy Bland, Anita Bartys, Rachael Holliday, Gill Lambert, Linda White, Carole Fishwick, Neelum Mistry, Dru Redman, Fran Hansford, Debbie Clarke, Emma Atkins and Netti Stannard.

The newly-formed Ladies third team, captained by Sarah Hartland, won promotion into Division Four. Squad: Rachael Holliday, Rachel Lovegrove, Neelum Mistry, Lucy Paine, Carol Fishwick, Sophie Fish, Anita Bartys, Gill Lambert, Helen Towns, Jo Buxton, Priscilla Godsmark, Svetlana Willmott, Sarah Hartland, Margaret Heafford, Linda White, Barbara Dry and Wendy Bland.

Belvoir Vale Over 40s ladies doubles first team gained promotion into Leicestershire Division Three. Squad: Jo Goodberry, Julia Young, Reinette Boucher, Carolyn Park, Emma Atkins, Fiona Beale, Dru Redman, Fran Hansford.

A second mixed team, captained by Steve Wainwright and Carol Fishwick, won promotion to Division Six, the first mixed team just missing out. The second team featured Tom Parry, Anita Bartys, Tom Watkinson, Helen Towns, David Lambert, Penni Wray, Rachel Lovegrove, Carole Fishwick, Jo Buxton, Sarah Hartland, Alex Galley and Gill Lambert.

Some of Belvoir Ladies 3s' team.

The Men's first team, captained by Nigel Daniels, finished fifth in Division Two. Squad: Nigel Daniels, Mark Blackburn, Steve Wallace, Ben Cullen, Jamie Wallace, Olly Thomas, Nikki Rae, Jon Fisher, Steve Wainwright, Steve Hayward and Phil Terry.