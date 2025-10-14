Powerlifting gold at last for Asfordby Valley lifter Emma Stott in Malta

Asfordby Valley powerlifter Emma Stott shrugged off a shoulder injury to add to finally win her first ever gold medal at the European Equipped Bench Press Championships at the Double Tree Hilton in Malta.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 51-year-old unfortunately sustained a shoulder injury before the event.

However, she won gold with her first lift of 92.5kg as the other lifter only managed a top weight of 90kg, Emma going on to manage 95kg on her third lift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It feels great to finally win a gold medal after numerous silver and bronze medals,” she said.

Golden girl - Emma Stott tops the podium at last in Malta.

“For a change I finally got there this time.

“With the other lifter only managing 90kg I had won it right from my very first lift.

“Hopefully this will now be the start of more golds to come.

“Having started this sport just after turning 40 to be honest I never thought I would lift internationally, never mind anything else. It has been a whirlwind really.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma has been involved in powerlifting for 10 years, competing for her country since 2017 in the M2 (aged between 50-59 years old) sub 57kg class.

She currently holds both British and English records for bench press at 97.5kg.

“I occasionally train out of the Steel Yard Gym in Melton, but I mostly train in my garage at home,” she said.

“I started training for powerlifting after my coach at the time gave me two options - powerlifting or bodybuilding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I couldn’t see myself on stage in a bikini, so I chose powerlifting and I’ve been hooked ever since! “Participating in this sport has taken me all over the world and given me unique opportunities that I never thought I would achieve at this stage of my life.

“Powerlifting is not an Olympic sport, but we do hold our own World, European and Commonwealth events, of which I have achieved both European and Commonwealth gold medals, as well as numerous silver and bronze medals from all three events.

“I came close to World gold in Norway earlier this year but missed out by 2.5kg and won bronze.”

Her next big event will be in January when she will take part in a national event in which she will need to qualify to continue lifting for her country internationally, which happens every year.