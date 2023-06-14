News you can trust since 1859
​Pork Pies share the honours in Fantastic 5s

​Melton Pork Pies bowls team played their second match in the Fantastic 5s competition at Church Gresley B and ended up sharing the spoils.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jun 2023, 09:46 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 09:46 BST
Melton Pork Pies drew at Church Gresley.Melton Pork Pies drew at Church Gresley.
​This was a tough match, but the Pork Pies managed to secure a draw over the four disciplines, with each team scoring four points.

Two disciplines are played in parallel - first the 12-end Singles and the 8-end Fours, then the 10-end 3-wood Pairs game at the same time as the 10-end 2-wood Triples.

In the Singles, Paul Warrington faced B O’Leary from Church Gresley who started strongly and was 9-1 up at the half-way point. Although Paul scored a couple more points, his opponent finished with a run of two 3s and a single to win 17-3 overall.

The Pork Pies Fours team - Rita James, Katrina Williams, Matt Smith and Tim Warrener - started well and were 5-2 up after four ends. Gresley went ahead with a 4 in the fifth end but, after a dead end in the sixth, the Pork Pies pulled back to win 8-6, scoring two points.

Rita James and Paul Warrington contested the Pairs team from Gresley - B O’Leary and C A O’Leary. This was a tough call for Paul after losing to the Gresley player in the Singles, but he kept his head and the Melton pair scored in 7 of the 10 ends, winning by 13-5 and scoring two more points.

The Triples game was played by Katrina Williams, Matt Smith and Tim Warrener. Although they were only 2-4 down at the half-way point, they were unable to repeat their success in the Fours, losing by 5-12.

Melton Wreakers were due to play their second match against Nottingham Hoods, on Wednesday (14th)