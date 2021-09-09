Plans to bring back crib league
Interested parties wanted...
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 3:29 pm
Updated
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 3:32 pm
Plans are being made to get the area's crib league back up and running.
There has been no league operating since the first lockdown, due to Covid regulations.
However, it is hoped there will still be enough interest for the league to return after 18 months out of action.
Anyone interested in taking part is asked to express an interest to Maureen Carruthers on 01664 567 551.
The new league is due to start early October.