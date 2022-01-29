Parrott goes one better to win Jackson's pool competition

Pool competition winner Stephen Parrott, left, and runner-up Tom Loomes

Stephen Parrott, the runner-up in last month’s pool competition at Jackson’s lounge, went one better by winning the January contest.

Stephen was in fine form winning all his matches in the group stage.

In the semi-finals he went on to beat Karl Barratt 3-1 while Tom Loomes got the better of Shaun Watson 3-1.

In a competitive final Stephen held his nerve, beating Tom 4-2.