Parrott flying high after pool win
Latest news from Jackson's lounge..
Stephen Parrott was on top form in the final of the latest monthly pool competition at Jackson’s Lounge, beating Aaron Watson 4-0.
Stephen had won all four matches in the round robin stage without dropping a frame before beating Karl Barratt 3-2 in the semi-final.
The other semi saw Aaron beat Ben Jackson 3-1.
Jackson’s lounge is holding a ghoul, pool and snooker event on Friday, October 29, with a free-to-enter pool competition.
Owner Ben Jackson said: “With lockdown all but over and spooky season upon us, we thought we’d have a bit of fun.
“From 4pm, we’ll be running a free-to-enter pool competition with a gift card prize, followed by killer pool!
“The lounge will be decorated and the bar staff will be mixing up a witches brew punch.
“Fancy dress is optional but encouraged and there will be face painting available.”
For more information about the competitions or events visit Jackson’s Facebook page.