Parrott flying high after pool win

Pictured is Stephen Parrott (right) with runner-up Aaron Watson at Jackson’s lounge.

Stephen Parrott was on top form in the final of the latest monthly pool competition at Jackson’s Lounge, beating Aaron Watson 4-0.

Stephen had won all four matches in the round robin stage without dropping a frame before beating Karl Barratt 3-2 in the semi-final.

The other semi saw Aaron beat Ben Jackson 3-1.

Jackson’s lounge is holding a ghoul, pool and snooker event on Friday, October 29, with a free-to-enter pool competition.

Owner Ben Jackson said: “With lockdown all but over and spooky season upon us, we thought we’d have a bit of fun.

“From 4pm, we’ll be running a free-to-enter pool competition with a gift card prize, followed by killer pool!

“The lounge will be decorated and the bar staff will be mixing up a witches brew punch.

“Fancy dress is optional but encouraged and there will be face painting available.”