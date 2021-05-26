Parker on top, Quilter breaks ton barrier

Steve Nattrass.

There was a mixed bag of results across River and Stream as Lake View Vets met on Saturday.

Andy Parker came out top from peg 16, where he finished with a haul of 67lbs.

On the other bank, Bill Arme won the section from peg one with a weight of 32lbs.

On stream it was a close run thing with Brian Holmes winning the lake from peg one with 35lbs.

That was just 13ozs ahead of closest rival Rob Shuter on peg four.

Pete Cliffe took the final section from peg 16 with 34lbs.

Canal continued to produce some good weights but Serpent was inconsistent when the vets met last Wednesday.

There was only one winner though with Martin Quilter breaking the ton barrier with 108lbs from peg 30 on Canal.

Despite a slow start he finally got the fish feeding close in on maggot and had some good sized F1s and mirrors to make up the winning bag.

Opposite on peg three, Paul Blackwell started well fishing to platform two.

But with smaller fish and a lean spell at the end of the match he finished second overall with 75lbs taken on pellet.

Third on the lake was Rob Shuter from peg nine with 50lbs.

The other section was won by Tom Hamilton on peg 20 with 39lbs.

On Serpent, Boris Kilner on peg 10 was the overall lake winner with 43lbs, just ahead of Mick Hempstock on peg 17 with 34lbs.

The other section winner was Roger Marlow with 32lbs from peg six.

Mike Tyrer qualified for the Map Elite 25 final as he competed at Lake View Fishery on Sunday.

The contest was won by Steve Nattrass.

Results (Marina, River and Stream): 1 Steve Nattrass (Burts Baits), 122-03-00, peg 13, River; 2 Mike Tyrer (LVS), 81-02-00, peg 1, Stream - qualified; 3 Dave Harper (LVS), 76-13-00, peg 18, Marina.

Saturday’s Middy Mx Luggage Spring Qualifier saw Phil Morris jnr book his place in the final.

Results (Canal and Marina): 1 Phil Morris Jnr, 73-10-00, peg 30, Canal - qualified; 2 Andy Searle(LVS), 69-04-00, peg 27, Canal; 3 Joey Griffin (LVS), 56-06-00, peg 25, Marina.

Nick West also qualified after winning Wednesday’s event.