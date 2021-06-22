Organisers of elite CiCLE Classic race hope to inspire next crop of Melton Mowbray riders

The race passes through Sherrard Street for the first lap of the finishing circuit in 2017 EMN-210428-120716001

The category A event, which also features a junior race, will be first major women’s race in Britain for 666 days.

And race organiser Colin Clews hopes the high sandard of racing can help inspire the next crop of riders.

“The standard should be high. There are lots of girls who are aspiring to go to Tokyo and some who have already been selected,” he said.

“We hope that it will help inspire. Over the last 15 years we have had plenty of instances of riders coming along to our events, being unknown and coming through to show they have the guts and willpower to win in racing.

“They have then progressed quite significantly in the sport with professional careers. We hope to inspire a lotof youngsters to come into the sport of cycling.

“It is a great sport to be involved in and one you can always enjoy on our own and that is something we all need in times like this.”

And Clews admits the prospect of seeing the event return to Melton Mowbray after the uncertaintities of COVID will be a pleasing sight.

“For us to be given the opportunity to host the first major cycling event after lockdown is a big boost,” he added.

“The enthusiasm being shown for the event is through the roof this year.

“With the absence of racing so far, people are really looking forward to it with anticipation.

“We hope we get good crowds and we want them to enjoy the race safely and responsibility.

“We want people to come along for what will be an absolutely fantastic day, but to do it safely.”

Both races which start and finish in Melton’s town centre form part of British Cycling’s National road race series for their respective categories.

The junior race starts in Melton town centre at 9.30am with the women’race starting at 2pm.

Riders will pass through Somerby, Owston, Burrough on the Hill as well as Cold Overton for the second Queen/King of the Hills climb. The entry or exit of the penultimate rough sector of the race at Sawgate Lane is also likely to be a popular viewing point.