Open day at bowls club

Sport news

The event – part of Bowls Englands’ Big Bowls Weekend, aimed at encouraging anyone of any age to come and have a go – runs from 10am to 4pm.

To take part, all you need is flat-soled footwear.

The club are located in Mount Pleasant, Hose.

For more information visit www.belvoirvalebowlsclub.org.uk.

Belvoir Vale were beaten by 59 shots to 54 at Oakham in a friendly on Sunday.