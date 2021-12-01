Old Grammarians honour Sandra for decades of service

Neil Hunt presents a framed photograph of OGs teams from the late 1970s to Sandra.

Melton Old Grammarians Badminton Club held a dinner at the Jasmine House to honour retiring Treasurer Sandra Waterman, and to say thank you for 44 years of unbroken service.

Sandra joined the club during the 1976-77 season and during her time at OGs she filled the roles of ladies’ captain, club treasurer and team member.

Commenting on Sandra’s retirement and her service to OGs, club chairman Steve Mitchell said: “It is very rare in current times for any individual to give unbroken service over such a long period to any sports club.

“Sandra has been instrumental in the revival of OGs as a club over recent years.

“Her prudent approach to the treasurer’s role has been in no small part a contributory factor to the current financial strength of the club.

“It is thanks to the efforts of Sandra, her fellow committee members and our coaches that OGs currently enjoys a full adult membership with around 30 juniors in our coaching programme and seven teams in the Leicestershire leagues.”

Club captain Neil Hunt commented: “Sandra joined the club when badminton was very different to sport of the present day.

“When she first joined every player had to wear whites, including their shoes, and track suits were only allowed during periods of extreme cold weather.

“Her period of service was unbroken and the level of dedication shown to the club was unrivalled in my time at OGs.”