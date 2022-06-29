Nine parkruns in one day for Strikers

The quartet completed nine parkruns in one day.

Ian Bickle, Matt Taylor, Andy Nicholls and John Kerr got the idea after touring the local couses.

The task needed some stringent planning as they needed to work out a route to avoid too much driving and check which courses could be accessed outside normal parkrun times.

Their day got a little longer as the Hastings High School parkrun, near Hinckley, also started up.

And with a 10th parkrun planned to start soon, the clock was ticking to complete the challenge before that one also arrived on thescene.

The team set off on their first run at 5am, completing the Belvoir Castle hilly summer route – probably the hardest one of the day - across the fields and up into Stathern Woods before heading back with views of the castle to guide them home.

Dishley, Loughborough was the second run, the course going around the rugby club fields and then out and back along thecanal.

Next up was the Conkers course, near Ashby-de-la-Zouch.

Keeping to the schedule, after a change of clothes or footwear for some, the quartet headed to Hastings High School, Burbage for the real parkrun where the fourth route was completed amongst other runners at the course for Matt’s 50th parkrun.

Ian got a little carried away and finished in under 22 rather than taking it easy.

The fifth parkrun route was in Market Harborough, just as the rain started to fall.

The pals then headed to Leicester city centre for the Leicester Victoria Park run, to complete course number six.

Number seven was Braunstone Park and, as tiredness set in, Watermead Country Park followed.

The ninth and final parkrun site was at Melton Mowbray.

Matt’s daughter Ella joined us on the final leg, where John found a new lease oflife.

Matt had decided to fundraise for Race Against Dementia and a total of £500 was collected.