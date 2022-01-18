New parkrun launches at Belvoir Castle - report and pictures

Runners at the inaugural Belvoir Castle parkrun.

Saturday saw the launch of the brand new Belvoir Castle parkrun and - despite the sub-zero temperatures - more than 260 entries and several dogs turned out to walk, jog or run the stunning 5km course.

The run was launched with a rousing send-off from Phil Burtt, Estate Manager for Belvoir Castle.

He was joined by co-event directors Andrew Selby and Mark Trevarthen.

Ready for the off.

“We’re truly grateful to Belvoir Castle for their fantastic support of this event," Mr Trevarthan said.

"We’re one of the few parkruns nationally to have two courses available according to ground conditions: one of which is in the Castle grounds itself, the other starting on the public footpath near the Castle car park, and then onto Jubilee Way.

"Like all parkruns, ours is organised entirely by a team of volunteers. We’ve had fantastic support from the highly successful existing parkruns at Melton and at Belton House to get up and, literally, running”.

All parkruns are free to enter and open to all ability levels.

Belvoir Castle is a beautiful setting for a parkrun.

The welcome briefings are at 8.50am every Saturday morning in the main Castle visitor car park with the run starting at 9am sharp.

New volunteers are also most welcome: find out more here.

Greeting runners at the finish line were these volunteers.