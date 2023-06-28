Mixture of results for Melton tennis players

Melton Tennis Club latest.

The 10&U mixed team travelled to close rivals Oakham and went down by a 5-1 scoreline in Division Two North with Fergus Gallagher recording the team’s winning rubber.

The 12&U Boys entertained Oadby in Division Two East and ran out 5-1 winners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harrison Culpan won his singles in convincing style by a 6-0 6-0 score and then teamed up with Evan Watson to win in the doubles. Isaac Wotton and Joe Hill won their games too before teaming up to take the doubles.

The 14&U Boys travelled to Oakham and brought back the points following a narrow tie break shoot out win.

Harrison Culpan and Ben England put Melton two ahead before Aiden Messina-Dalby was narrowly defeated and debutant Isaac Traynor also fell short.

Culpan and England put Melton ahead with doubles win but Traynor and Messina-Dalby were beaten, before Culpan and Messina-Dalby won the tie-break shoot-out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 16&U Boys travelled to Loughborough TC and came away with a 5-1 win in Division Two North.

Harry Dudman-Millbank, Toby Wilson and Leo Dudman-Millbank all collected singles wins with Harry teaming up with Alfie Smith and Leo partnering Wilson to doubles success.