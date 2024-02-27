Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stannard, 27, has been trying to challenge for this title for three years and it is the perfect chance for him to get his first defeat out of his system after his English super-welterweight championship eliminator loss against Lee Cutler last May.

A victory on Saturday in this 'King of the Midlands' clash against Ashlee 'Real Deal' Eale of Nuneaton will also put him in line to challenge for a Commonwealth title.

Southpaw Stannard boxes out of Carl Greaves stable in Newark and father Adrian explained why it had taken so long for Stannard to challenge for the Midlands crown.

Stan Stannard, right, exchange punches with Lee Cutler in Bournemouth last May.

“The long and short of it is that it was a stablemate of his who held it.

"He lost the title and the guy who then held it would not fight Stan,” he said.

“Then when the British Boxing Board of Control sanctioned that he had to fight Stan he pulled out.

“His new opponent has already made a a few bold statements that he is going to knock Stan out by the fourth round. Whether he does or not is another matter.

“Stan is confident, his camp has gone well. His weight is good and he is feeling fit.”

After nine straights wins, four by knockout, Stannard suffered his first defeat on points in his English super-welterweight championship eliminator against Cutler at AFC Bournmouth's Premier League Vitality Stadium as part of the Lawrence Okolie's WBO cruiserweight world title defence against Chris Billam-Smith over nine months ago.

“The last time out he didn't box well,” admitted Adrian.

“He had a fabulous week with the build-up on Sky and two million people watched him fight. I'm not sure if it was a case of big stage nerves - I don't know. But tactically his corner got it wrong and there were a lot of issues.

“Stan admits it was probably his worst performance ever, so he has to put that behind him and really go for this.

“It is probably a must-win fight for him on Saturday now.”