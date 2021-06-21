Mick Atherton is the man to beat at Lake View

Here are the latest results and report round-up.

Wednesday 16th June:

Serpent and lagoon were the lakes for this match and the top two anglers in the league both came out top again.

Mick Atherton using his favoured jigger rig found the fish late on in the match on lagoon peg 14. Fishing down the track he took some good sized carp and F1’s with some bonus silver fish and his final weight of 60lbs gave him first overall.

Second on the lake was Steve Fletcher fishing peg 5 with 38lbs made up of carp and silvers.

Third on the lake was newcomer Alan Richards who took his section from peg 25 with 29lbs.

On serpent peg 6 Dirk Williams had yet another good day taking small F1’s throughout the match from close to an overhanging tree giving him a lake win with 55lbs. Brian Holmes was second from peg 19 with 30lbs followed by Roy Toulson on peg 8 with 29lbs.

Saturday 19th June:

There is no stopping Mick Atherton as he secured yet another match win from peg 24 on marina.

Fishing across and down the track he produced an unbeatable weight of 83lbs made up of carp and some good sized ide.

Mick Hempstock was second from peg 14 with 50lbs just 1oz ahead of Dirk Williams also with 50lbs from peg 10. Marina fished far better than lagoon where most anglers struggled for fish.

Roy Toulson on peg 7 won the lake with just 41lbs mainly made up of small ide and silvers.

Martin Quilter was second from peg 9 with 31lbs. The other section was won by Alan Treadwell from peg 19 with just 19lbs.