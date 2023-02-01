Melton's young tennis players impress in busy week
It’s been another busy time at Melton Mowbray Tennis Club.
The club’s juniors were into their second week’s matches with the U8s paired against Stoney Stanton who were a player short, the Melton youngsters taking full advantage by notching a 13-3 win.
Jake Billing and Vinnie Watson led the way with four wins each, Toby Wildt added three and Cooper Fryday two to clinch an highly encouraging result.
The 10 & Under team travelled to Birstall B in their Div 3A match and were 3-0 winners.
Isaac Wooton had a terrific three set win before Joe Hill took his singles in two sets. The boys then teamed up to win their doubles to round off a super performance.
The 11 & Unders also travelled for their Division One match, this time to Oadby C
With the home side one player short, Melton took the points with a 3-0 win. Harrison Culpan was given a walkover before Zak Simpson took his singles in a tough three setter and the lads were given a walkover in the doubles.
The 12 & Under Boys entertained Oakham and once again the opposition arrived a player short and the Melton lads duly took full advantage and took the points with a 3-0 win. Harrison Culpan took his singles 6-1 6-0 with Ben England receiving a walkover and being awarded the doubles also.
The 14 & Under Boys travelled to Oadby B for their Division Three match and came away with the points with a 2-1 win. Alfie Smith took his singles in two sets before Oadby levelled when Leo Dudman-Millbank went down in a tight three setter.
Alfie and Leo then teamed up to take the doubles.