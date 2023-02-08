​Melton's tennis players hit form

It was a great week for Melton's tennis players.

The Ladies first team travelled to play Loughborough 1 for their Premiership match and were delighted to return with the points following a fine 6-2 win.

The first couple of Charlie Griffin and Sumitra Fox paved the way with a maximum four wins and team mates skipper Jess Gadsby and Ellie Jenkins weighed in with two wins to clinch the points.

The Ladies second team travelled to Rothley 3 and returned with a 7-1 win to put them in the running for Div 3B honours. Kim Stratford & Sarah Medcalf set the pace with a maximum four wins and Olivia Stewart-Hillard and Jess Simpkin collected three wins.

The men’s first team travelled to Oadby 2 for their group 1B match and notched a 7-1 win after a tightly contested match. Skipper Ryan Parmar and Ollie Aley collected a maximum and they were well supported by John Sturmey and Simon Hawthorne who notched three wins.

The men’s second team entertained Market Bosworth 1 and collected a 7-1 win in their Div 1A fixture. Jake Beagle and Andy Douglas set the tone with a maximum four wins and they were well backed up by skipper Justin Horobin and Craig Tracey who collected three hard fought wins.