Melton's tennis players hit form
Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s senior teams hit form in the Leicestershire County Winter Doubles League with all five teams recording wins.
The Ladies first team travelled to play Loughborough 1 for their Premiership match and were delighted to return with the points following a fine 6-2 win.
The first couple of Charlie Griffin and Sumitra Fox paved the way with a maximum four wins and team mates skipper Jess Gadsby and Ellie Jenkins weighed in with two wins to clinch the points.
The Ladies second team travelled to Rothley 3 and returned with a 7-1 win to put them in the running for Div 3B honours. Kim Stratford & Sarah Medcalf set the pace with a maximum four wins and Olivia Stewart-Hillard and Jess Simpkin collected three wins.
The men’s first team travelled to Oadby 2 for their group 1B match and notched a 7-1 win after a tightly contested match. Skipper Ryan Parmar and Ollie Aley collected a maximum and they were well supported by John Sturmey and Simon Hawthorne who notched three wins.
The men’s second team entertained Market Bosworth 1 and collected a 7-1 win in their Div 1A fixture. Jake Beagle and Andy Douglas set the tone with a maximum four wins and they were well backed up by skipper Justin Horobin and Craig Tracey who collected three hard fought wins.
The men’s third team kept up the good work with a fine 6-2 home win over Market Bosworth 3 in their Div 4A fixture. Skipper Steve Thompson teamed up with Rich White to collect three wins and Craig Tracey and Liam Morrison also collected three wins.