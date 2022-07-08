Melton's men keep National Club League title hopes alive with emphatic win

Melton's 16 and under boys team.

After falling foul of the new LTA rules on this competition at Charnwood in their first match which ended in a six all draw, Melton were determined to put the hiccup aside and the team responded in the best possible manner.

Skipper Ryan Parmar got them off to a flyer with a solid 6-2 6-0 win at number one and Ollie Aley performed equally well to record a 6-3 6-2 win to put Melton two up.

The home side hit back and despite a tight match Melton’s Ben Simpkin went down by a 7-6 6-2 score line.

Melton immediately took another grip on the match when the in form Tom Dryell came out on top with a 7-5 6-4 win at number four after a really tough match.

Ryan and Ben then teamed up to take their doubles 6-4 6-0 and Ollie and Tom rounded off an important win by coming out with the win after a tense third set tie break.

The Men’s second team were also in action in their Division Two National Club League and were involved in a close tussle with visitors Oadby Granville 2 that saw them go down in a tie break shoot out with the scores tied at three all.

With injuries and sickness proving a major problem, skipper Justin Horobin was forced to turn out despite being unwell and he went down by a 6-1 6-1 score to put the visitors ahead.

Andy Douglas levelled up the scores with a superb third set tie break win at number two. Jake Beagle then put the home side ahead with a solid 6-1 6-2 score before the visitors levelled the score again with late replacement Liam Morrison losing out by a 6-0 6-2 score.

Andy and Jake teamed up to take their doubles 6-1 6-1 but again Oadby hit back and replacement Jimmi Cox and Liam went down by a 6-0 6-0 score.

The match went into a tie break shoot out with the visitors just holding their nerve better to come out winners by an 8-6 score line.

The U18 team entertained Birstall in their second division 2A match and went down by a 5-1 score with skipper Adam Thornley collecting Melton’s solitary win in the singles.

The U16 Boys team also went down when they entertained a strong Leicestershire B team and lost by a 6-0 score.

The Junior 12 and under Boys team recovered from their first match loss to Oakham in Division 2 East when they entertained Birstall Juniors and ran out winners by a 12-0 score line.

The team of Harrison Culpan, Ben England, Theodore Cummings and Evan Watson all performed well to take their singles and doubles rubbers.

The juniors 10 and under team were in action again, this time losing out by a 5-1 score line when they entertained nearby Upper Broughton in their Division Two match.

With illness and unavailability affecting the line up, Zak Simpson moved up to number one spot and in only his second match was involved in another terrific

match, just losing out 10-6 in a third set tie break.

Isaac Wooton levelled the scores for Melton with a really solid 4-1 4-2 score, while Arthur Watson battled hard but went down by a 4-0 4-0 score and debut boy Zak Garley showed some good touches before going down by a 4-2 4-2 score.

Zak and Isaac teamed up and went down by a 4-2 4-2 score and Arthur and Zak went down by a 4-1 4-1 score to give the visitors a 5-1 win.

The nine and under team had their first taste of matchplay when they turned out at Babington College and despite going down by a 10-0 score line to both Kibworth and Stoney Stanton there were plenty of tight, hard fought matches and the team can be pleased with their first matches at this level.

At number one Fergus Gallagher took the eye with some really battling rallies before he went down by 8-6 7-3, 7-2 7-0, 7-1 7-3 and 7-4 7-0 scores in his singles.

Louie Suschitiky at number two went down 9-7 7-1, 7-5 7-2, 7-4 9-7 and 7-2 7-1 to give a good account.

Oliver Peters lost out 7-3 7-4, 8-6 7-0, 7-1 7-4 and 7-5 8-6 and again put up a good performance.

George Bates at number four lost out 7-1 7-1, 7-0 7-3, 7-3 7-4 after some plucky rallies.

The under eight mixed team travelled to Leicester for their Division 2A first match play day and returned with a draw with David Lloyd TC and a defeat at the hands of Ashby Castle.

In the match with David Lloyd TC which finished as an 8-8 draw Sophie Davidson collected two wins, Vinnie Watson two wins, Will Apps two wins and

Toby Wildt two wins.

In their second match they just found the Ashby team in good form and despite many long rallies they were unable to clinch a win.