Melton's big CiCLE Classic cycling race forced to change route at late notice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The CiCLE Classic is set to make cycling history in April, but the staging of the big Melton race has not been without issues, needing to make late changes to its route.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First held in 2005, the 19th edition of the Sigma Sports/ Schwalbe UK Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic on Sunday, 27th April this year makes UK cycling history as the longest ever running one day international race in British cycle sport.

Following the unfortunate cancellation of the 2024 International race owing to localised flooding, organisers had hoped for an easier lead into the 2025 historic edition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But that has not proved possible as continuing major road works around Melton have required the organisers to race against time to revise the race route avoiding the race’s usual finish in Melton town centre.

Riders gather at the start in Oakham in 2014.

However, the council say they have only just received the full route plan.

Race director Colin Clews said: “Despite the race plans being known to Leicestershire County Council for several months, it has come as a significant blow that only now has the race organisation been informed of restrictions upon road usage which pose a threat to the race’s viability.

“Thankfully Rutland County Council have responded positively to an urgent approach made to them to assist in the race finish, in addition to the race start, taking place within Oakham in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But with just nine weeks to go before the race date, there is much to be done to ensure the race happens once again as planned.”

A Leicestershire County Council spokesperson said: “We have been unable to support the 2025 men’s CiCLE Classic Route from Oakham to Melton as requested, as parts of the proposed cycle route will be operating as a diversion route for traffic impacted by planned closures required for the new NEMMDR (North and East Melton Mowbray Distributor Road) road, which is currently under construction.

“We have a duty to keep disruption to a minimum for local road users and accommodating a number of closures throughout the day for cyclists on the diversion route, which will be busier than normal, will unfortunately not be possible for 2025.

“We did not receive a full route plan for the 2025 men’s Classic until 11th February and as such, issues with the route were not identified until this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The works in association with the NEMMDR have been planned well in advance.

“Race organisers have been offered an opportunity to modify the route and officers will meet with them on 26th February to discuss this further.”

No other event, even in the years when British Cycling were supporting financially a host of iconic races such as the Tour of the Cotswolds, Lincoln GP and Tour of the Peak to maintain international status, has any UK race reached such longevity at the international level.

Of those former events, only the Lincoln GP remains, but at domestic level only, despite continuing to receive financial support from British Cycling that has never been available to the CiCLE Classic which has single handedly pursued its higher international profile thanks to both national and local commercial support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From its inception in 2005 the Rutland-Melton CiCLE Classic has achieved popularity unheard of for so many other races, and whilst the British domestic road racing scene continues to dwindle year on year, the CiCLE Classic’s popularity has continued to grow.

With a mammoth field of 176 available, the maximum allowed under international regulations, the enthusiasm to participate in the Classic each year remains undiminished.

By the end of 2024 the race organisers already had sufficient teams numbers to fill the places available with the organisers currently having received requests from over 45 teams for the maximum 30 + places available.

The popularity of the race remains as high as ever, with teams from The Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, Ireland and for the first time ever, Italy, along with 30 British squads entered for the international event which is both economically and at a national sporting level, important to the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The action starts at 11am in Oakham town centre and finishes in Melton around 4pm.

The ANEXO/CAMS Women’s and Junior Men’s CiCLE Classics to be held starting and finishing in Melton Mowbray on Sunday, 23rd March are unaffected by the road restrictions and will proceed as planned.