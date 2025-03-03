Melton tennis players pick up awards from former GB number one

Annabel Croft with members of Melton Tennis Club.

​Former British Tennis number one and Strictly Come Dancing favourite Annabel Croft was the guest of honour at the Leicestershire Tennis Awards evening staged at the Leicester Tigers Rugby ground.

​Melton Mowbray Tennis Club were represented on the night by Ladies team captains Jess Gadsby and Charlie Griffin with Harrison Culpan on hand to represent the men’s teams.

They were all delighted to receive the Ladies Winter Premier League trophy, plus the Mens Division 1B trophy, and the icing on the cake went to Charlie who was awarded the Greenshires Trophy for outstanding contribution to Leicestershire tennis with her captaincy of the Ladies County Team over the past ten years.

It was pointed out to Annabel that Charlie actually received the trophy ten years previously as well, when Annabel last acted as guest speaker.

A huge audience heard Annabel, former British number one and winner of the Virginia Slims and San Diego Tournaments, plus having represented Great Britain in the Federation and Wightman Cups, chat about her career as a full time pro tennis player.

After her tennis career ended Annabel turned to television where she presented such shows as Treasure Hunt Interceptor and also appeared in Celebrity Wrestling which she went on to win in 2005.

In 2009, Annabel was one of five volunteers that took part in a BBC documentary called ‘Famous, Rich and Homeless‘ where she spent time sleeping rough on the streets of London amongst the penniless.

Following the sad loss of her husband she was a contestant in the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2023 where she finished in fourth spot partnering Johannes Radebe.

Most recently she has been a presenter and tennis pundit on Eurosport, Sky Sports and the BBC.

