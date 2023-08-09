News you can trust since 1859
Melton tennis players' mixed fortunes

​Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s ladies teams were on top form to record league wins whilst the men’s teams found the going tough.
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Aug 2023, 11:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 11:23 BST
Melton Tennis Club had mixed fortunes.Melton Tennis Club had mixed fortunes.
​The Ladies first team entertained Rothley 1 in their Premiership fixture and ran out 9-0 winners.

All three pairings won all three of their respective matches – M Dunn and E Jenkins, C Griffin and J Gadsby and L Cooper and S Fox.

The Ladies second team travelled to play Carisbrooke B for their Division 1B fixture and returned with the points following a 6-3 victory.

The first pairing of Olivia Stewart-Hillard and Danielle Wells led the way with three wins, skipper Carol Gilchrist and Sarah Medcalf collected two wins and third pairing of Jess Simpkin and Laura Fretwell weighed in with a single win to clinch the points.

The men’s first team entertained a strong Market Bosworth team in their Division 1A match and went down by a 3-6 score line despite the efforts of skipper Ryan Parmar and partner Ollie Aley who took two wins and John Sturmey and teenager Alex Freestone collecting a fine set win.

The Men’s second team entertained league leaders Hinckley 1 and went down by a 6-3 score, with skipper Justin Horobin and Jake Beagle collecting two wins and second pairing of Andy Thomas-Douglas and T Dryell weighing in with a single win.

The Men’s Regional National Club League team have been finding things tough in the first year at this level and went down to Nottingham’s Lady Bay Team 5-1 with Miral Nana and Alex Freestone winining in the doubles 6-0 6-2.

