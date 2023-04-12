Melton Tennis Club finish in joint-second place in Indoor League.
Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s Mixed Indoor League team had to settle for joint second-place behind joint winners Ashby Castle A and Lutterworth TC.
The top pair finished on 37 points with Melton finishing with 29 along with Market Bosworth A.
Melton’s squad featured Justin Horobin, Leigh Day, Laura Cooper, Kim Stratford, Tom Dryell, Maia Dunn, Jess Gadsby, Ryan Parmar, Jake Beagle, Danielle Wells, Tom Rowe, Simon Hawthorne, John Sturmey, Liam Morrison, Nathan Morgans and Olivia Stewart-Hillard.
Things began with 8-0 win over Loughborough A but the boot was on the other foot 2 weeks later when Melton went down 0-8 to a strong Market Bosworth A team.
Melton bounced back with a 6-2 win over Charnwood A, this followed by an emphatic 8-0 win over Charnwood B.
In with a chance of the title, Melton had a set =back when they shared a 4-4 draw with eventual winners Lutterworth before their final match saw them paired against the joint winners Ashby Castle A, going down 3-5.
Attention now turns to the summer season ahead with the club putting out two men’s teams, two ladies, three mixed, one senior men’s, one senior ladies, one men’s national regional, one mixed Fallows Cup and seven junior teams.
Off the courts, chairman Justin Horobin and Jason Wheatley are finalising facts and figures on the installation of water and toilets at the club and it is hoped that 2023 will see the project reach its fruition. Plans are also taking shape to have an official court opening for the artificial clay courts that were installed last year.