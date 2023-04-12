​Melton Tennis Club finish in joint-second place in Indoor League.

​The top pair finished on 37 points with Melton finishing with 29 along with Market Bosworth A.

Melton’s squad featured Justin Horobin, Leigh Day, Laura Cooper, Kim Stratford, Tom Dryell, Maia Dunn, Jess Gadsby, Ryan Parmar, Jake Beagle, Danielle Wells, Tom Rowe, Simon Hawthorne, John Sturmey, Liam Morrison, Nathan Morgans and Olivia Stewart-Hillard.

Things began with 8-0 win over Loughborough A but the boot was on the other foot 2 weeks later when Melton went down 0-8 to a strong Market Bosworth A team.

Melton have claimed joint second spot.

Melton bounced back with a 6-2 win over Charnwood A, this followed by an emphatic 8-0 win over Charnwood B.

In with a chance of the title, Melton had a set =back when they shared a 4-4 draw with eventual winners Lutterworth before their final match saw them paired against the joint winners Ashby Castle A, going down 3-5.

Attention now turns to the summer season ahead with the club putting out two men’s teams, two ladies, three mixed, one senior men’s, one senior ladies, one men’s national regional, one mixed Fallows Cup and seven junior teams.