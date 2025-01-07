Melton skeleton bob star Amelia Coltman up to fifth after fine first World Cup runs of 2025 in Germany

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Melton's skeleton bob star Amelia Coltman finished fifth in the first BMW IBSF World Cup Skeleton Series race of 2025 in Winterberg, Germany, and missed out on a medal by just 0.19 seconds.

The 28-year-old was in silver medal position after an impressive first run and on target to add to the gold she won in South Korea earlier this season.

But she dropped back in the second run as she clocked an overall time of 1 minute 57.14 seconds.

Fellow Brits Freya Tarbit placed 13th and Tabby Stoecker 16th as they came down in 1.57.39 and 1.57.61 respectively.

Amelia Coltman, centre, after the race in Germany.

The British trio all sit inside the top eight in the world rankings with just two races to go of the season.

Continung her impressive series so far, Coltman moved back up to fifth in the overall standings, as GB targets a first female overall medalist since double Olympic Champion Lizzy Yarnold a decade ago.

Austria’s Janine Flock took gold in Winterberg, meaning she has now won more skeleton World Cup medals than any other woman in history.

Anna Fernstaedt won silver and Olympic Champion Hannah Neise claimed bronze. Neise leads the overall standings from Flock, with Kimberley Bos in front of Coltman and Tarbit.

The next race in the series is this Friday on the St Moritz track, the home of Skeleton sliding where the sport began.

Coltman had begun her new campaign in PyeongChang by claiming her first ever World Cup gold medal at the home of Great Britain's triple Olympic triumph in 2018.

She is chasing a place in the GB team for the 2026 Winter Olympics, which is being hosted by the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

She joined the GB Skeleton Talent team in the summer of 2017 while a final year Sport and Exercise Science student at Sheffield Hallam University.

An all-round sportswoman, Coltman was a county high jump and long jump champion and a keen hockey player.

She also won a national silver medal with her school badminton team and was a county doubles champion and national mixed doubles champion in tennis.