Melton skeleton bob star Amelia Coltman lands stunning Skeleton World Cup gold

Melton skeleton bob star Amelia Coltman is celebrating a stunning Skeleton World Cup gold medal in the season opener in South Korea last weekend.

Coltman began her new campaign in PyeongChang by claiming her first ever World Cup medal at the home of Great Britain's triple Olympic triumph in 2018.

The 28-year-old matched Lizzy Yarnold's triumph at a track that hasn't featured on the sport's top circuit since the country's greatest Winter Olympian won her second Olympic gold there six years ago.

Coltman clocked one minute 48.41 seconds to beat Australia's Janine Flock – the athlete Yarnold and Deas pipped to Olympic medals – by 8.08 seconds. Brazil's Nicole Silveira took bronze.

Amelia Coltman with her World Cup gold medal last weekend.

“I am delighted for Amelia, she produced an outstanding second run and made the most of the conditions,” said BBSA executive performance director Natalie Dunman.

“She has worked really hard to get to this point, battling back from injuries and showing big improvements last year when she won European Championship bronze.

“This is another big step forward.”

Fellow Brit Freya Rabit came agonisingly close to joining Coltman on the podium as she missed a maiden medal by just two hundredths of a second.

Much of the race order changed significantly from the first to second runs as track conditions became significantly trickier. GB's Tabby Stoecker was among those to fall out of contention after a strong start.

Stoecker, who won the first race of last season in La Plagne, was third at the halfway stage but eventually finished equal 18th in a 38-strong field overall.

GB’s stunning start to the World Cup Skeleton season continued on Sunday morning when Tarbit won the team’s second gold and fourth medal in 24 hours in race two. Coltman finished 19th in this one after dropping from seventh after the first run.