Melton skeleton bob star Amelia Coltman ends year with bronze medal at Europa Cup

Melton's skeleton bob star Amelia Coltman ended 2023 with a medal as she builds towards selection for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Amelia Coltman - bronze medal in Germany.

The 27-year-old, entering her sixth year of sliding, landed the bronze medal in the Europa Cup in Altenberg, Germany, missing out on gold by just 0.25 seconds.

She hopes to carry this good form into the next round of the BMW World Cup series in St Moritz in Switzerland, her first event of 2024.

Now competing at the top level of the sport, just before Christmas, Amelia competed in two BMW World Cup Skeleton races in La Plagne, France, and Innsbruck, Austria, where she finished in a respectable 20th and 21st place.