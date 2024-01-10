Melton skeleton bob star Amelia Coltman ends year with bronze medal at Europa Cup
The 27-year-old, entering her sixth year of sliding, landed the bronze medal in the Europa Cup in Altenberg, Germany, missing out on gold by just 0.25 seconds.
She hopes to carry this good form into the next round of the BMW World Cup series in St Moritz in Switzerland, her first event of 2024.
Now competing at the top level of the sport, just before Christmas, Amelia competed in two BMW World Cup Skeleton races in La Plagne, France, and Innsbruck, Austria, where she finished in a respectable 20th and 21st place.
She is hoping a good first season representing Team GB on the World Cup Skeleton bob circuit will further strengthen her ambitions to take part in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy. The skeleton discipline sees competitors slide on icy tracks at rapid speeds on a small sled.