Melton secure Division One league title after win over Syston Northfields

Skipper Ryan Parmar got the team off to a fine start with a 6-1/6-2 win over Edward Whetton and at number two John Sturmey added to their total with a 6-2/6-4 win over Charlie Marsh.
Ollie Aley clinched the club’s third win after a really tough tussle with Paul Wilson finally running out a 7-6/7-5 winner.
Fit again Alex Lunn performed well but found youngster Vedaant Rathore a little too steady for him and went down by a 2-6/2-6 score line.
Ryan then teamed up with Ollie to take their doubles 6-3/7-5 over Ed and Paul and John and Alex performed well to notch their doubles win over Charlie and Vedaant by a convincing 6-2/6-1 score line.
This win put the Melton club top of the Division with five points, ahead of Syston with four points and Charnwood 2 with three points and Stoney Stanton finishing in fourth place.
The Men will now go forward to September’s regional play-offs to try to make it into the Regional League and will be paired up against Bourne LTC.