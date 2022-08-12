Melton secure Division One league title after win over Syston Northfields

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club Men’s National Club League team made it title number 31 for the club when they came out top of the County Division One league following their 5-1 win over Syston Northfields.

Friday, 12th August 2022, 1:03 pm
Melton's successful men's team.
Skipper Ryan Parmar got the team off to a fine start with a 6-1/6-2 win over Edward Whetton and at number two John Sturmey added to their total with a 6-2/6-4 win over Charlie Marsh.

Ollie Aley clinched the club’s third win after a really tough tussle with Paul Wilson finally running out a 7-6/7-5 winner.

Fit again Alex Lunn performed well but found youngster Vedaant Rathore a little too steady for him and went down by a 2-6/2-6 score line.

Ryan then teamed up with Ollie to take their doubles 6-3/7-5 over Ed and Paul and John and Alex performed well to notch their doubles win over Charlie and Vedaant by a convincing 6-2/6-1 score line.

This win put the Melton club top of the Division with five points, ahead of Syston with four points and Charnwood 2 with three points and Stoney Stanton finishing in fourth place.

The Men will now go forward to September’s regional play-offs to try to make it into the Regional League and will be paired up against Bourne LTC.

