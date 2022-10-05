Melton RUFC fight back to earn a draw at Biggleswade

Melton drew 17-17 with Biggleswade.

Melton had a few chances to score before they lost firstly James Long then Harvey Green to injury and the team’s shape went absent for a while.

Skipper Karl McGee and the in form James Cavner tried desperately to rally the troops but Melton could not get a foot hold in the game and found themselves two tries down at the break.

The home side continued to press for a score and were denied several times by some last ditch defence, especially from back row man Simon Peters and the outstanding Jake Beesley, kept them at bay.

A brilliant interception try the length of the field from Will Garnett saw Melton back into the contest, only for the hosts to hit back after a series of errors to score near the posts for an easy conversion and seven points.

The game then went into fairground football mode with neither side keeping the ball but soon Melton broke into the Biggleswade 22, the forwards took it on and several drives later Mathew Grieg burrowed over for 17-10 and bonus point territory which many would have settled for.

However, Melton are showing a determination in their game to get something from the huge distances they travel and when the forwards won scrum ball and an inside pass saw Garnett glide over to score a superb try.